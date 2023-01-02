Avengers star Jeremy Renner 'Critical But Stable' After Snow Plowing Accident

American actor and musician Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Clint Barton or Hawkeye in the Avengers film series, has been hospitalized due to injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Reno from his home on Sunday, January 1. His condition is "critical but stable", according to his representative.

Renner, 51, suffered serious injuries after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Sunday. His spokesperson said he received excellent care at the hospital, and his family is with him.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office near Reno, Nevada, received a call from the actor's house in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. The deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health for the medical transport of the actor. The major accident investigation team is currently looking into the incident.

"Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party," public information officer Kristin Vietti told the publication.

A winter storm hit the region on New Year's Eve and affected about 35,000 houses across Northern Nevada. The affected areas were Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties. According to reports, the Avengers star has a house in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which is nearly 25 miles away from Reno.

Renner currently appears in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown. He is a two-time Oscar nominee who received his first nomination for the Best Actor category in 2010 for the film The Hurt Locker. Next year, he received the second Oscar nomination for the movie The Town in the Supporting Actor category.