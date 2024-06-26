Australian Woman Charged with Fraud After Allegedly Faking Cancer to Collect Thousands in Donations

An Australian woman has been charged with fraud after she posted a video on social media claiming to have been diagnosed with cancer and asking for donations to help pay for her medical expenses. However, authorities are saying it was all a lie.

As reported by People, Tara Enoka, 35, was charged earlier this month, a spokesperson with the Western Australia Police Force told the outlet. Authorities allege Tara Enoka, a mother of four, gained roughly $37,000 in donations while lying about having the terminal illness.

Enoka Amassed Funds Through GoFundMe Fundraiser

Authorities allege that Enoka, 35, was the beneficiary of a GoFundMe fundraiser which scammed donors into giving her money to battle a purported cancer diagnosis.

The GoFundMe page was allegedly set up by another man who "stated the fundraiser was to assist a woman who is known to him who had been diagnosed with a rare medical condition," the spokesperson with the Western Australian Police Force noted.

"At this time, there is no allegation the male person who created the fundraising account was aware the woman's claims were not true," the spokesperson added.

#StandWithTara

In the video, posted on YouTube, Enoka says: "I've never been the type of person that's ever asked anyone for help. And in the past couple of weeks I've learned that it's OK to ask for help."

Choking back tears, Enoka then tells viewers that she was diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer. She then says the money being raised for her would be used for treatments that would "potentially save my life."

Enoka tells viewers about her four children and shows photos of her with them, breaking down at the end of the minute-long video as she explains that she's raising money "so that I can be here for my kids to watch them grow up" before a man comes into frame and hugs her.

She also urges users to spread the hashtag #StandWithTara.

The Western Australian Police Force spokesperson says Enoka received donations from more than 500 people in 16 different countries between March and September 2021. During that time, she transferred roughly $36,000 into her personal bank account. She is due back in court in August.