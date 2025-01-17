Australian Mommy Influencer Charged After Poisoning Baby, Faking Child's Terminal Illness for GoFundMe Donations

An Australian woman allegedly poisoned a one-year-old girl and filmed her in "immense distress" in a big to garner donations and online followers.

The 34-year-old woman from Queensland, who has not been identified, has been charged with torture, as reported by Sky News.

Woman Gave the Child 'Unauthorised' Medications, Then Filmed the Child in 'Immense Distress and Pain'

She allegedly gave the child "several unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medications" without medical approval between August and October last year, Queensland Police said.

Police described the child as "known to her" but did not confirm whether the baby is her daughter. When the child was in "immense distress and pain", police allege that the woman "filmed and posted videos" of her online to "entice monetary donations and online followers."

Woman Amassed $37K in GoFundMe Donations Fraudulently

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton told reporters the woman allegedly defrauded donors of more than $60,000 ($37,250) via GoFundMe. The woman also took careful steps to conceal the alleged poisoning, which was only reported to police when doctors reported harm against the child when she was admitted to hospital.

Following an investigation, the woman was charged on 16 January with five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud, police said.

"There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival," DI Dalton said. "We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm's way and hold any offender to account."

He confirmed the child is now "safe and well" and said police are working with GoFundMe to refund those who donated money. The woman is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday 17 January.