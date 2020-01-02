In a gory murder that occurred on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, an Australian woman along with her husband was shot dead by her estranged father, at couple's home in Salisbury Street in Melbourne's Yarraville. The woman died on the spot, while her husband was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The couple was gunned down

Lindita Musai (25) and her husband Veton Musai (29), were gunned down at their Melbourne home at 10:30 am [Local Time], on Tuesday. The gunman is reported to be Lindita's 55-year-old estranged father. While Lindita died immediately, Veton was found alive, when the ambulance arrived. He later died at Alfred Hospital on January 1, after battling for his life, for nearly 30 hours, Australia's 9News reported.

The incident occurred just as the couple returned home from a three-day trip to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. According to reports, minutes after returning home, they answered a knock at the door by the woman's estranged father. He then opened fire at the couple.

The assailant was taken to a hospital

The murder weapon was found not far away from the scene, while the assailant was taken to a hospital, under police guard, with self-inflicted wounds. The man had apparently shot himself, after gunning down his daughter and son-in-law.

An eyewitness told Nine News, "This guy just jumped out of the bush into my peripheral vision, and then he put a gun to his chin and pulled it. He got up somehow after that and then about two or three minutes later, he did the same thing again to himself". About the couple, the witness said that though he had not known them, but they had married a few months ago.

According to family members, the couple were about to move to their first home and were at the peak of their lives. The motive of assault is still unknown. Police has informed that they aren't looking for any other offenders.