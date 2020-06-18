Australian bombshell Hilde Osland is a real stunner. The beautiful model has left fans' pulses racing with her hot Instagram update in which she is seen wearing a sexy metallic bikini. Hilde has often made heads turn in sultry outfits. Hilde's talents are well known to her fans. She is not just a model but also a beautiful singer. She has been sharing some of the hottest pictures since she stepped into the modelling world. The sexy model's latest Instagram photo has grabbed millions of eyeballs and racked up at least 82,000 likes and views within a short period of time since the picture was uploaded on her official handle.

Hilde shared the picture with the caption, "Some of my fave shots from my shoot with @perrywinklephotography. I don't usually like branching out when it comes to working with photographers but this was super fun and love how it turned out. Also tanned up by @perthmobilespraytans." She ended the message with a heart emoji. Hilde has left fans wanting more with her photos and videos. Earlier, in another similar sizzling post, the diva was seen donning a matching lingerie set in which she looked stunning as ever.

From sporting sexy lingerie to donning some of the most beautiful evening gowns and going topless for hot photoshoots, Hilde has done it all. While several liked the picture and left her inbox flooded with comments, one of her fans asked her to share her no-makeup look the next time she posts. The fan wrote, "I want to see you when you just woke up No makeup cut off Tshirt and panties .. can you do that?"

Check out the latest Instagram photo of Hilde Osland that has left fans wanting more: