Aaron Finch's Australia will face Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 28, ICC T20 Men's World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having won both the first matches, both the teams are eyeing a win to occupy the top place at the points table. While Australia convincingly defeated South Africa by five wickets in the first match, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in their opening matches.

Australia has played 16 T20 matches against Sri Lanka and it has won eight. As far as the World Cup is concerned, it has emerged victorious in two matches out of three. Also, the Aussies had beaten the Lankan side 3-0 when they last played the series at home.

Hence, Australians are favourite to win the match. Since they are in a group that is considered to be the toughest, every win matters in order to find a berth in the semi-final.

Teams:

Australia's Probable 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka's Probable 11:Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando/Maheesh Theekshana

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.