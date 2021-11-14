After pulling off a stunning victory from the jaws of defeat in the semi-final against Pakistan, Australia will clash with New Zealand at the World Cup final played in Dubai on Sunday, 14 November.

Toss Play the Crucial Role

In this World Cup, the teams that won tosses have emerged victorious in the maximum number of matches. The teams batting second have successfully chased the targets. In Dubai, 16 out of 17 D/N matches, teams batting second have won the matches.

In this tournament, the chasting team has won 11 matches out of 12 matches hosted by Dubai. It clearly indicates that the winning toss is a crucial factor as dew factor comes to play in the night matches here.

NZ vs Aus Head to Head

New Zealand has taken on Australia in the T20 format on 14 occasions and won only on five times. However, the Kiwis have managed to beat the Aussies in the T20 World Cup match in Chennai in 2016.

In the last five T20 encounters, Kiwis has won three in the series played in February-March earlier this year. Kane Williamson team will be looking to erase the memories of the 50-over World Cup 2015 final where the Kiwis were defeated by Australia. However, both the teams have not won a T20 World.

Australia's probable 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand's probable 11: Martin Guptill, Daryll Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, and Ish Sodhi.

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.