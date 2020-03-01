Australia reported the death of a coronavirus or COVID-19 patient in their country on Sunday. The victim died in a hospital located in the western city of Perth, as stated by health official Andrew Robertson.

The 78-year-old had been in quarantine after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, among more than 150 Australians taken off the vessel. "Our condolences are with his family and unfortunately he's the first death we've had from coronavirus in Australia," Robertson, the chief health officer of Western Australia state, told journalists.

COVID-19 outbreak

The Covid-19 epidemic has caused a major stir around the world. The new coronavirus which originated from central China has claimed the lives of around 2,900 people whereas it has also infected more than 85,000 people around the world. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries in the world and is still getting stronger day by day.

