Australian model Natalie Roser gave her fans a glimpse of her workday as she posted a video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a light blue lingerie, the sultry siren captioned her video: "This is what my dream job looks like ✨ Behind the scenes vid from my @guess campaign "

Natalie poses in a lacy blue lingerie

The video that has already touched 44.882 views shows the sultry siren striking various modelling poses as she stands under an archway. Showing off her ample assets, the racy two-piece lingerie did full justice by showing off her cleavage and highlighting the booty barely covered in a lacy bottom with well-defined edges.

View this post on Instagram This is what my dream job looks like ✨ Behind the scenes vid from my @guess campaign A post shared by Natalie Roser (@natalie_roser) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:08pm PST

For the photoshoot, Natalie left her blonde tresses open as it slightly cupped her face. The leggy lass appeared to be wearing no jewellery even as her white manicured nails shown through the video as she placed her hands on her hips. Posing barefoot under the doorway, built in a wall made of stone and woods, the Australian beauty struck various poses as the camera zoomed in her looks from various angles.

In one of the shots, Natalie placed her hands on the archway thus showing off her perfectly toned abs and curvaceous hips. A perfectly clear day with the sun shining brightly highlighted Natalie's tan even further. Natalie appeared to have worn very minimal makeup with a slightly dark shade of lipstick.

Fans go crazy with the new video

A beach lover, Natalie often keeps her fans happy by posting pictures in sexy wear. It was not long after she posted the video on her Instagram that fans started complimenting her. "Everything is perfect in this. The setting, the angle, and you!" wrote a follower.

"Omg, you are such a cut above most people on this media platform. In a class of your own and to make things even better...you're an Ozzy," wrote another.

One went on to write: "That is a dream job for all involved Natalie!!! Guess never disappoints."

"W[O]W, sweet mini video clip Natalie. As far as the caption goes. Yeah? Great job. Thanks for sharing," wrote a fan, who used the blue heart emoji in the word, "wow."