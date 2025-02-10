Aurora Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself, Makes Up Story About Attempted Robbery

On Saturday, a 15-year-old was shot in the hand at an Aurora Park late night after he allegedly fought off two people trying to rob him, the police department said.

The Aurora Police Department said a 15-year-old boy told authorities that two people he did not know — only described as males of unknown age — tried to rob him at gunpoint at Montview Park around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teen said he fought back and during the struggle, a suspect shot him in the hand. He said he was able to run home, and was driven to the hospital for medical attention, police reported. His injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Sunday morning, the police could not identify any suspects in the case and investigators determined the report of a robbery was unfounded, and no one else was involved in the incident, police said.

Later on Sunday, the police provided an update, stating the teenager involved had shot himself in the hand. In the update provided Sunday night, officials told CBS News that it turns out that the teenager accidentally shot himself in the hand and made up the story about the attempted robbery. Police said they're not expecting any charges at this time.