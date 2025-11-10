Aurora Middle School Teacher Arrested Over Sexual Relationship with Her Student

An Aurora middle school teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Jessica Bergmann, 34, has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault in a position of authority, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in a position of authority, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as reported by FOX32.

Bergmann and the Student Engaged in Multiple Sexual Encounters at Bergmann's Home

Wheaton police started investigating Bergmann after they received information last month of suspicious incidents involving the teacher and an underage male. The investigation revealed that Bergmann, a teacher at Washington Middle School in Aurora, met the minor when he was a student at the school. The minor has since graduated from that school.

Allegedly, during the victim's sophomore year in high school, Bergmann began communicating with the victim via text messages and phone calls. The relationship became sexual, at some point, and eventually, the victim would allegedly go to Bergmann's home frequently and occasionally stay overnight where the two would engage in sexual intercourse. Bergmann was arrested on Nov. 7.

'Profound Abuse of Trust and Authority'

"The profound abuse of trust and authority allegedly displayed by Ms. Bergmann is extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Teachers are entrusted with our students' wellbeing. They are given the awesome responsibility to guide and protect our students, not to harm or exploit them. A teacher who takes advantage of a student, as alleged in this case, is not only breaking the law, but they are also breaking the trust placed in them by the community, the school and the victim's family."

Bergmann was released under the conditions that she would have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1.