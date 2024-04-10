Lovely Runner Episode 2 Recap, Review, Reactions

Lovely Runner episode 2 aired on tvN on Tuesday (April 9) at 8:50 pm KST. It followed RYU Sun Jae and Im Sol as they enjoyed their high school days. The female lead learned something new about her time travel in this chapter. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The second episode of Lovely Runner narrates the relationship between RYU Sun Jae and Im Sol from the viewpoint of the male lead. It picked up from where the show left off in the premiere episode. The male lead approached Im Sol with an umbrella and captured the attention of other girls. When the students started gossiping about the relationship between the two, he took her away to a lone place.

Sun Jae curiously asked Im Sol why she cried when she saw him. The female lead quickly made up a story about her dog, who was a good swimmer. She said he reminds her of the dog, which makes her sad. The male lead did not believe her story. He began confronting her, and she escaped with her umbrella.

The Love Triangle

Lovely Runner episode 2 teased a love triangle between Sun Jae, Im Sol, and Kim Tae Sung. The female lead met her first crush in school while protecting her favorite idol. She skipped class and quietly watched Sun Jae practicing for the upcoming swimming competition. The female lead peeped out of the window when she smelled smoke. She saw a few high school boys smoking outside the window.

Im Sol quietly watched Tae Sung fighting with the boys. She helped him in the fight and ran with him after seeing the teacher. The female lead tried stopping her crush from smoking but got caught by the teacher. Sun Jae saw her getting punished for smoking and asked her to stop smoking. She did not clear up the misunderstanding. The female lead asked her best friend if there was a way to impress her favorite idol. She suggested Im Sol to send a friend's request online.

Im Sol wanted to stop Sun Jae from participating in the upcoming competition. She remembered him explaining how he got injured during a competition and had to stop swimming. Although the female lead tried telling him the truth, she learned that time stops whenever she says something that happened in the future. It was difficult for her to discourage him from participating in the competition.

Im Sol tried everything from acting as a shaman to stealing his swimsuit to stop him from participating in the competition. However, the female lead got caught whenever she did something to discourage him from participating in the competition. Tae Sung enjoyed watching his admirer getting embarrassed. Sun Jae also felt jealous seeing Im Sol with Tae Sung.

The Big Secret

Im Sol was busy admiring Tae Sung in her first life and never noticed Sun Jae quietly following her. The male lead had a secret crush on the high school girl and followed her every year. He helped her in several ways and secretly enjoyed the attention she gave him. Although Sun Jae acted tough in front of Im Sol, he enjoyed spending time with her.

Reviews and Reactions

Rewatching episode after watching episode 2 hits different... especially the radio scene & umbrella scene on the bridge I think we need to pay more attention to Seon Jae's expressions. This man surely hides a lot of pain & sadness.

Sun Jae fell for Sol in the past. Sol didn't knew him but he liked her. He wrote that song for her & liked that candy because of her. Their pictures suddenly appeared, so they're going to date and that means if their past is changing so will their present.

this representation feels different...i can't stop tearing up. being disabled our freedom comes with attachments and that freedom can stop with just a battery running out. your entire independence stops. it's only been one episode but hyeyoon's portrayal is so good.

This is extra funny now that we know that Sun Jae has a crush on sol even before LIKE his crush suddenly knows his name and confessed how she loves him.