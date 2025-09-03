Atlanta Mother's Boyfriend Fatally Shoots Her Teenage Son After Mistaking Him for an Intruder

Police in Atlanta are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in his own home after someone allegedly mistook him for a burglar.

The shooting took place just after 3:30 a.m. Monday in a gated community in Glenrose Heights in south Atlanta.

Police believe 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston was returning home through the back door when the mother's boyfriend who was living in the home opened fire at the teen, believing he was a burglar. Royalston was struck and killed as a result.

"It appears that this is a true tragedy," said Lt. Andrew Smith, of Atlanta Police. "An occupant of the home thought that [Royalston] was breaking in and was an intruder and opened fire. So again, a real tragedy as we work through this."

Investigators say the suspect fled from the home before officers arrived on the scene. They're currently trying to locate him for questioning. Although the shooting was accidental, police say there's still a possibility the suspect could face charges.

Glenrose Heights, a working-class neighborhood known for its close-knit community, is grappling with the loss. Neighbors described Daquavius as a polite and respectful teenager.