Atlanta Mother Charged with Murder After Filling 2-Month-Old Son's Baby Bottle with Alcohol

An Atlanta mother has been arrested and charged with murder after shefilled her 2-month-old son's baby bottle with alcohol.

According to jail records, 37-year-old Omayrilin Colon intentionally gave her son alcohol, leading to the child's death. He was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of .179.

Police first received a call on October 14 in regard to an unresponsive baby at an apartment complex on Perry Boulevard. Emergency crews rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WSB.

There were no obvious signs of trauma upon inspection, but an autopsy with toxicology was conducted. The boy's blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit of .08 for an adult to legally drive a vehicle, according to WXIA. The boy hasn't been identified, but his cause of death was officially declared to be alcohol poisoning.

A police investigation determined that his death wasn't accidental. Police found that Colon intentionally filled the boy's bottle with alcohol. It still remains unclear what type of alcohol was used and why Colon gave it to her son. She was arrested on Thursday and is in the Fulton County Jail without bond.