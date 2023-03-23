Atlanta Detention Officer Fired, Charged After Video of Her Performing Lewd Acts with Inmate Found on Phone

A former detention officer in Georgia was fired and charged for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate.

Kawana Jenikins, 36, is facing two two counts of improper sexual contact, two counts of reckless conduct and five counts of violation of oath by a public officer. She is also charged with two counts of cruelty to inmates and one count of giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

Phone with Lewd Video Found During Shakedown

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the inappropriate behavior was filmed on a contraband cellphone obtained from the inmate.

Officers came across the phone during a shakedown at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The video shows Jenkins in uniform, sitting in a chair when a man's fingers appear. She later simulates a sex act on the man's fingers before the clip ends.

After identifying Jenkins in the video, officials prompted fired her and arrested her. Jenkins had worked for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office since 2019.

Sheriff Patrick Labat Releases Statement

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said he is committed to holding every employee accountable and being transparent to the public.

"As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to oath they have taken to protect and serve our community." Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said. "The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out."