Asufutimaehaehfutbw: Biden Fumbles While Defining America In Single Word; Netizens Flood Hilarious Memes Over Biden's New Gaffe Video (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden's new gaffe moment is back as he fumbled while describing America in a single word. In the new video, Biden gave a tongue twister to the world after being failed to pronounce a word correctly. Netizens are flooding social media with memes making fun of Biden over his new gaffe.

In the video, Biden is seen addressing the US along with Vice President Kamala Harris. "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word," says Biden in the video. But suddenly, he failed to pronounce the word and said "Asufutimaehaehfutbw" While describing the US in a new word.

Biden's Gaffe Video Now Popular On Social Media

Biden's gaffe video is now very popular on social media. The video was first shared on Twitter by Kim Dotcom. Sharing the video on Twitter, Kim wrote, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw."

Social media users are reacting to the incidents with funny and satirical memes. "Anyone can be the president if the election is ahfcuskfhkciendn," wrote a user Derek Hamilton.

Netizens Flood Memes

Some users have also said that they need to take help from Google translate which could not find any meaning of the word.

"Even he's unable to be defined in a single word," wrote another user named @Saviiastic.

Biden Wanted to Say Possibilities

It was not immediately clear what Biden actually wanted to say when he fumbled but later a tweet from the official handle clarified the doubt suggesting that President wanted to say possibilities.

"I have always believed you can define America in one word: Possibilities. In America, everyone should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them,' read the tweet posted from Biden's official Twitter handle.