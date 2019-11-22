An expert in astrophysics explained what exactly would happen to Earth if a tiny black hole that's only about a millimeter wide suddenly appeared on the planet's surface. The astrophysicist believes that in this scenario, Earth would be completely destroyed.

Black holes are often regarded as one of the most massive and powerful cosmic objects in space. Based on observations carried out on black holes, some of the supermassive ones are capable of exerting immense gravitational forces that can completely destroy nearby stars and planets. Because of this, black holes have become one of the most widely discussed cosmic threats that can destroy Earth.

A Black Hole Appearing On Earth

Recently on the question-and-answer website Quora, scientists discussed the possibility of a tiny black hole suddenly appearing on Earth. During the course of the discussion, it was established that the black hole is only about a millimeter wide and would most likely appear on Earth's surface.

Astrophysicist Hossam Aly from the University of Leicester in England was one of the scientists who joined the discussion on the grim scenario. According to Aly, even though the black hole only has a diameter of 1 millimeter, its gravitational force would still be powerful enough to affect a third of the planet.

The Black Hole's Sphere Of Radius

Aly referred to this affected region as the black hole's sphere of influence. The astrophysicist noted that everything that falls within this region would be subjected to the powerful gravitational pull of the black hole. This means that everything within the sphere of influence would be devoured by the small black hole.

"Assuming the black hole appears on the earth surface, its sphere of influence would have a radius of about a third of the earth radius," Aly wrote on Quora. "All the matter in that region would feel a stronger gravity from the black hole than from the earth."

Mass Extinction And Earth's Destruction

Aly noted that the black hole will most likely not stay in one spot. If a black hole with a speed of 12 kilometers per second appears on Earth, it will encircle the globe, carrying its sphere of influence with it. This means that at some point, everything on Earth would be affected by the black hole. Once this happens, all life on Earth will be consumed by the black hole. The immense gravitational pull will also tear apart the planet.

"That means the destruction of the earth's crust and most of its mantle and the death of everything living on its surface. A significant fraction of the earth mass becomes available food to be accreted by the black hole," he noted.