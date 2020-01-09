The rumour mill has been churning out reports about the next "Assassin's Creed" game, "Ragnarok" for a few months now and even though there's been no official announcement from Ubisoft regarding the upcoming title, product listings at Amazon Germany website and GameStop Italy have rekindled longstanding rumours that the upcoming video game will be set in Viking times.

Product Listings at Amazon and GameStop

The product listing for the latest entry in the "Assasin's Creed" franchise at Amazon and Gamestop revealed two different editions for what they're calling "Ragnarok." The listings are no longer available on the web probably because they've since been deleted so all we have to go on are screenshots.

While the GameStop image was shared on Reddit, by a user named BrownyOfficial, commenters were quick to point out that it was an obvious fake considering it had the same presell number as the Xbox One version of "Watch Dogs: Legion – Resistance Edition." To demonstrate the point, another Redditor shared an equally convincing hoax using the Watch Dogs page as a base, so we can cross that one off the list.

The Amazon Germany screenshot was posted by YouTuber and Twitter user J0nathan, who has previously discussed rumours that the game will have a Viking setting and appears to be more credible of the two listings. The Amazon Germany site lists several editions of the game: Standard, Gold, and Valhalla. The game will also apparently have a Mjolnir Edition of some kind if the listing leaks are anything to go by.

'Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok' will be set in the Vikings era?

Prior to the reveal of "Assassin's Creed: Odyssey," concept art from Michele Nucera, a concept artist at Ubisoft Milan, teased the possibility of a Viking setting for "Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok" which Ubisoft shut down, more or less. However, "Division 2" may have revived that since-dead rumour.

This "Division 2" poster has "Valhalla" written across the top of it and depicts what appears to be a Viking holding the Apple of Eden. Whether this is a generic Viking, some Norse god, Leif Erikson, or a rough drawing of the next Assassin's Creed protagonist cannot be certain, but of course, whether or not this is intended to tease anything at all remains to be known.