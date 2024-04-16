Assailant Who Attacked TikTok-Famous Australian Bishop During Church Service is a 15-year-old Teen

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a boy, dressed in a black hoodie, stabbed a TikTok-famous Australian bishop during a Monday evening attack, as confirmed by New South Wales police. Now the boy who attacked the Bishop has been identified and is 15-year-old teen whose identity has not been revealed

The assailant, who was not a regular attendee of Wakeley's Christ The Good Shepherd Church, was apprehended by parishioners and taken to an undisclosed location, stated Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland. The boy, whose identity remains undisclosed, has expressed a desire to speak to his parents, a request that police are working to fulfill.

Reports suggest that the teenager sustained severe hand injuries, although details regarding the extent of the injury remain unconfirmed. The incident unfolded at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, where at least four individuals were stabbed. Thankfully, none of the injuries were deemed life-threatening.

However, the aftermath of the attack saw unrest outside the church premises, with hundreds gathering and clashing with law enforcement. Amidst the chaos, vehicles were damaged, and police resorted to using pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland mentioned that the 15-year-old suspect is receiving treatment for his hand wounds and has been placed in a secure location. This disturbing event comes shortly after a separate tragedy where six people lost their lives in a Sydney shopping mall, although authorities have clarified that there's no indication of a connection between the two incidents.

The targeted bishop, identified as Mar Mari Emmanuel, has garnered significant attention for his controversial sermons, often shared widely on social media platforms. Despite being a revered figure among some, he has had a tumultuous relationship with the Assyrian Church, having been suspended previously for defying church regulations.

In the wake of the attack, the Christ The Good Shepherd Church issued a statement requesting prayers for the injured, including a priest named Father Isaac. Local authorities, including Mayor Frank Carbone, urged calm within the community, emphasizing the need for peace during this challenging time.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, as investigations by the authorities continue. The victims, all men aged between 20 and 70, are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

The incident has sparked concerns within the Wakeley neighborhood, known for its Christian Assyrian community, many of whom have fled persecution and conflict in Iraq and Syria. As details of the attack continue to emerge, the community grapples with the shock and uncertainty surrounding this brazen act of violence.