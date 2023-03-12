Asian Film Awards 2023 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday. The annual award ceremony will take place at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon, on March 12 with a worldwide live broadcast.
South Korean film Decision to Leave topped the nomination list with ten nods, followed by the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which received eight nominations. Kazakhstan film Poet, Indian movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, and the Philippines' When the Waves Are Gone were the other nominees for Best Film Awards.
People from different parts of the world, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel of AFAA.
Find out who will take home the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other awards at the Asian Film Awards 2023.
Asian Film Awards 2023 Winner
Best Film
- Decision To Leave
- Drive My Car
- Poet
- Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
- When the Waves Are Gone
Best Director
- KORE-EDA Hirokazu
- PARK Chan-wook
- HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke
- Darezhan OMIRBAYEV
- Davy CHOU
Best Actor
- PARK Hae-il
- NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi
- SUZUKI Ryohei
- ZHANG Yi
- Mohsen TANABANDEH
- Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai
Best Actress
- Sylvia CHANG
- Karena LAM
- Happy SALMA
- TANG Wei
- BAISHO Chieko
Best Supporting Actor
- OKADA Masaki
- MIYAZAWA Hio
- IM Si-wan
- OH Kwang-rok
- HUI Koon Man
Best Supporting Actress
- ANDO Sakura
- Laura BASUKI
- KIM So-jin
- YIN Tao
- KAWAI Yumi
Best New Director
- Makbul MUBARAK
- Saim SADIQ
- Jigme Trinley
- HAYAKAWA Chie
- KIM Se-in
Best Newcomer
- Louise WONG
- LEE Ji-eun
- YANG Enyou
- PARK Ji-min
- MAK Pui Tung
Best Screenplay
- Makbul MUBARAK
- CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook
- HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa
- LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min
- Lav DIAZ
Best Editing
- KIM Sang-beom
- YAMAZAKI Azusa
- ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali
- Sreekar PRASAD
- Dounia SICHOV
Best Cinematography
- Batara GOEMPAR
- KIM Ji-yong
- LU Songye
- URATA Hideho
- Ravi VARMAN
Best Original Music
- CHO Young Wuk
- ISHIBASHI Eiko
- A.R. RAHMAN
- JÃ©rÃ©mie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET
- Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM
Best Costume Design
- RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun
- Karen YIP, Dora NG
- Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI
- SHINOZUKA Nami
- Eka LAKHANI
Best Production Design
- Vida Sylvia Theresia
- RYU Seong-hie
- LI Miao
- Thota THARANI
- Bill LUI, Andrew WONG
Best Visual Effects
- JUNG Seung-oh
- ZHANG Fan
- Srinivas MOHAN
- SATO Atsuki
- Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai
Best Sound
- TU Duu-Chih
- KIM Suk-won
- NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya
- Vincent VILLA
- Ashwin RAJASHEKAR