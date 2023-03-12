Asian Film Awards 2023 winners will be announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday. The annual award ceremony will take place at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon, on March 12 with a worldwide live broadcast.

South Korean film Decision to Leave topped the nomination list with ten nods, followed by the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which received eight nominations. Kazakhstan film Poet, Indian movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, and the Philippines' When the Waves Are Gone were the other nominees for Best Film Awards.

People from different parts of the world, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel of AFAA.

Find out who will take home the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and other awards at the Asian Film Awards 2023.

Asian Film Awards 2023 Winner

Best Film

Decision To Leave

Drive My Car

Poet

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

When the Waves Are Gone

Best Director

KORE-EDA Hirokazu

PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke

Darezhan OMIRBAYEV

Davy CHOU

Best Actor

PARK Hae-il

NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi

SUZUKI Ryohei

ZHANG Yi

Mohsen TANABANDEH

Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai

Best Actress

Sylvia CHANG

Karena LAM

Happy SALMA

TANG Wei

BAISHO Chieko

Best Supporting Actor

OKADA Masaki

MIYAZAWA Hio

IM Si-wan

OH Kwang-rok

HUI Koon Man

Best Supporting Actress

ANDO Sakura

Laura BASUKI

KIM So-jin

YIN Tao

KAWAI Yumi

Best New Director

Makbul MUBARAK

Saim SADIQ

Jigme Trinley

HAYAKAWA Chie

KIM Se-in

Best Newcomer

Louise WONG

LEE Ji-eun

YANG Enyou

PARK Ji-min

MAK Pui Tung

Best Screenplay

Makbul MUBARAK

CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa

LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min

Lav DIAZ

Best Editing

KIM Sang-beom

YAMAZAKI Azusa

ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali

Sreekar PRASAD

Dounia SICHOV

Best Cinematography

Batara GOEMPAR

KIM Ji-yong

LU Songye

URATA Hideho

Ravi VARMAN

Best Original Music

CHO Young Wuk

ISHIBASHI Eiko

A.R. RAHMAN

JÃ©rÃ©mie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET

Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM

Best Costume Design

RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun

Karen YIP, Dora NG

Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI

SHINOZUKA Nami

Eka LAKHANI

Best Production Design

Vida Sylvia Theresia

RYU Seong-hie

LI Miao

Thota THARANI

Bill LUI, Andrew WONG

Best Visual Effects

JUNG Seung-oh

ZHANG Fan

Srinivas MOHAN

SATO Atsuki

Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai

Best Sound