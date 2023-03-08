Asian Film Awards 2023 How to Watch, Nomination List, and More

Asian Film Awards 2023 will take place at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon, on Sunday, March 12. The annual award ceremony will begin at 7.45 pm JST with a worldwide live broadcast for moviegoers around the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.
The Asian Films Awards Academy (AFAA) announced the nominees for this year in January. South Korean film Decision to Leave topped the nomination list with ten nods, followed by the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which received eight nominations. Kazakhstan film Poet, Indian movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, and the Philippines' When the Waves Are Gone were the other nominees for Best Film Awards.
How to Watch
The annual award ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 5 pm JST on Sunday, March 12, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon. People in Japan can watch the star-studded event live online on TV through TVB J2.
Naver and the official YouTube channel of AFAA will stream the award ceremony live online for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.
Nomination List
Asian Film Awards 2023 will make its first in-person return in three years, and 30 films from 22 regions received nominations this year. The nominated films will compete with each other for 16 awards, which will recognize the artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema.
Best Film
- Decision To Leave
- Drive My Car
- Poet
- Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
- When the Waves Are Gone
Best Director
- KORE-EDA Hirokazu
- PARK Chan-wook
- HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke
- Darezhan OMIRBAYEV
- Davy CHOU
Best Actor
- PARK Hae-il
- NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi
- SUZUKI Ryohei
- ZHANG Yi
- Mohsen TANABANDEH
- Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai
Best Actress
- Sylvia CHANG
- Karena LAM
- Happy SALMA
- TANG Wei
- BAISHO Chieko
Best Supporting Actor
- OKADA Masaki
- MIYAZAWA Hio
- IM Si-wan
- OH Kwang-rok
- HUI Koon Man
Best Supporting Actress
- ANDO Sakura
- Laura BASUKI
- KIM So-jin
- YIN Tao
- KAWAI Yumi
Best New Director
- Makbul MUBARAK
- Saim SADIQ
- Jigme Trinley
- HAYAKAWA Chie
- KIM Se-in
Best Newcomer
- Louise WONG
- LEE Ji-eun
- YANG Enyou
- PARK Ji-min
- MAK Pui Tung
Best Screenplay
- Makbul MUBARAK
- CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook
- HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa
- LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min
- Lav DIAZ
Best Editing
- KIM Sang-beom
- YAMAZAKI Azusa
- ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali
- Sreekar PRASAD
- Dounia SICHOV
Best Cinematography
- Batara GOEMPAR
- KIM Ji-yong
- LU Songye
- URATA Hideho
- Ravi VARMAN
Best Original Music
- CHO Young Wuk
- ISHIBASHI Eiko
- A.R. RAHMAN
- JÃ©rÃ©mie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET
- Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM
Best Costume Design
- RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun
- Karen YIP, Dora NG
- Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI
- SHINOZUKA Nami
- Eka LAKHANI
Best Production Design
- Vida Sylvia Theresia
- RYU Seong-hie
- LI Miao
- Thota THARANI
- Bill LUI, Andrew WONG
Best Visual Effects
- JUNG Seung-oh
- ZHANG Fan
- Srinivas MOHAN
- SATO Atsuki
- Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai
Best Sound
- TU Duu-Chih
- KIM Suk-won
- NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya
- Vincent VILLA
- Ashwin RAJASHEKAR
