Asian Film Awards 2023 How to Watch, Nomination List, and More

Asian Film Awards 2023 will take place at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon, on Sunday, March 12. The annual award ceremony will begin at 7.45 pm JST with a worldwide live broadcast for moviegoers around the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

The Asian Films Awards Academy (AFAA) announced the nominees for this year in January. South Korean film Decision to Leave topped the nomination list with ten nods, followed by the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which received eight nominations. Kazakhstan film Poet, Indian movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, and the Philippines' When the Waves Are Gone were the other nominees for Best Film Awards.

Here is everything about the 16th annual Asian Film Awards, including the date, venue, and live-streaming details.

How to Watch

The annual award ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 5 pm JST on Sunday, March 12, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon. People in Japan can watch the star-studded event live online on TV through TVB J2.

Naver and the official YouTube channel of AFAA will stream the award ceremony live online for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

Nomination List

Asian Film Awards 2023 will make its first in-person return in three years, and 30 films from 22 regions received nominations this year. The nominated films will compete with each other for 16 awards, which will recognize the artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema.

Best Film

Decision To Leave

Drive My Car

Poet

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

When the Waves Are Gone

Best Director

KORE-EDA Hirokazu

PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke

Darezhan OMIRBAYEV

Davy CHOU

Best Actor

PARK Hae-il

NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi

SUZUKI Ryohei

ZHANG Yi

Mohsen TANABANDEH

Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai

Best Actress

Sylvia CHANG

Karena LAM

Happy SALMA

TANG Wei

BAISHO Chieko

Best Supporting Actor

OKADA Masaki

MIYAZAWA Hio

IM Si-wan

OH Kwang-rok

HUI Koon Man

Best Supporting Actress

ANDO Sakura

Laura BASUKI

KIM So-jin

YIN Tao

KAWAI Yumi

Best New Director

Makbul MUBARAK

Saim SADIQ

Jigme Trinley

HAYAKAWA Chie

KIM Se-in

Best Newcomer

Louise WONG

LEE Ji-eun

YANG Enyou

PARK Ji-min

MAK Pui Tung

Best Screenplay

Makbul MUBARAK

CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa

LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min

Lav DIAZ

Best Editing

KIM Sang-beom

YAMAZAKI Azusa

ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali

Sreekar PRASAD

Dounia SICHOV

Best Cinematography

Batara GOEMPAR

KIM Ji-yong

LU Songye

URATA Hideho

Ravi VARMAN

Best Original Music

CHO Young Wuk

ISHIBASHI Eiko

A.R. RAHMAN

JÃ©rÃ©mie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET

Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM

Best Costume Design

RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun

Karen YIP, Dora NG

Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI

SHINOZUKA Nami

Eka LAKHANI

Best Production Design

Vida Sylvia Theresia

RYU Seong-hie

LI Miao

Thota THARANI

Bill LUI, Andrew WONG

Best Visual Effects

JUNG Seung-oh

ZHANG Fan

Srinivas MOHAN

SATO Atsuki

Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai

Best Sound

TU Duu-Chih

KIM Suk-won

NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya

Vincent VILLA

Ashwin RAJASHEKAR

