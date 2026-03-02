Asian Airline Shares Slide 5% As US-Iran Conflict Disrupts Travel

• Asian airline shares drop over 5% on conflict

• Middle East airspace closures disrupt global travel

• Oil prices rise 7% to multi-month highs

• Carriers cancel Dubai, Doha routes amid uncertainty

Major Asian airlines crashed on Monday after the U.S and Israeli attacks on Iran last weekend caused the Middle East to airspace and pushed the price of oil to level unprecedented by months leading to concerns of high fuel costs and tourism. Reuters reports collected that all of Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines declined by over 5 percent in early trading.

Qantas at one point dropped 10.4 percent to its lowest level in 10 months and reduced losses to approximately 6 percent. The largest increase in oil prices in months was seen as Iran and Israel increased their attacks and as the region rich in oil gas became involved in claims of damaged shipping and missed shipments.

Increasing crude prices are normally creating a burden on airlines as jet fuel is also one of the highest operating costs at the airline. International flight was still in a third day of upheaval, but major commercial destinations such as Dubai and Doha downed. Carriers cancelled or diverted their flights and thousands of passengers were left in limbo trying to evade affected airspace.

The loss in Asian airline share can be attributed to the markets being worried about increased fuel prices, cancelation of flights as well as incremental costs incurred due to rerouting flight following airspace and congested airports.

Flight Suspensions And Fuel Concerns

Cathay Pacific declared that it had canceled passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until further notice and that the charge of rerouting and rebooking affected passengers would be waived. Its shares dropped up to 7 percent then reduced to 2.9. Singapore Airlines also canceled flights to and out of Dubai until March 7, and Japan Airlines also canceled Tokyo-Doha flights.

As well, despite having no direct flights into the Middle East, Qantas is dependent on a codeshare agreement with Dubai-based Emirates which exposes it to the impact of disruptions at one of the busiest transit airports in the world. Other regional airlines were also plummeting. Stocks of ANA Holdings, Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, AirAsia X, China Airlines and EVA airways dropped at least four percent as per latest reports.

Brendan Sobie, an independent aviation analyst based in Singapore, has reported that in East Asia, the amount of direct exposure of airline to closed airports is comparatively low and that the airline companies are indirectly affected by the rise in the price of oil and the instability of the world. Middle Eastern traffic and airspace congestions made Indian carriers seem especially susceptible.

Air India claimed it was canceling flights to Zurich, Copenhagen and Birmingham and flights to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar. New Yorks and Newarks flights would refuel in Rome as a way of re-routing. According to data provider VariFlight, the mainland Chinese airlines cancelled 26.5 percent of flights in to and out of Middle East between March 2 and 8.

Stranded Passengers As Hubs Close

The shocks have been felt way out of Asia. Airports Council International recognized Dubai as the busiest international airport in the world in 2024 with 92 million travelers. That was the tenth position that Doha occupied in the world in the same year. The Australian subsidiary Virgin that rents Qatar Airways planes to fly there on routes to Doha also reported cancellations of eight flights on Monday and free change of bookings.

Categories included confusion and poor communication by passengers. Passengers in Sydney Airport told Reuters that they were mostly unguided when Qatar Airways flights were called or diverted on transit following the airspace closures. Although other analysts indicated that short-term spikes in oil prices might occur due to a partial fuel hedging approach by the airlines, long term crude prices have forced them to margins should the conflict continue.

Generally, the trend indicates a significant near-term turmoil but comparatively smaller amendments in the farther future, indicating that carriers are yet to undertake extensive schedule reglomerations and are tracking the situation. Investors are still concerned on whether the airspace in the Middle East will be open soon and whether oil prices will stabilize.

Airline stocks, therefore, are currently indicative of increased uncertainty due to the challenges faced by the sector following increased fuel prices, industry upheavals and stalled confidence by travelers.