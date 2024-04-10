Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2024 winners will be announced through a live broadcast at the K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday (April 10) at 5:00 pm KST. A star-studded ;lineup of presenters will announce the winners at the annual award ceremony.

ASEA Organizing Committee and ZOZOTOWN organized the star-studded award ceremony. NEWSEN and @STAR1 sponsored it. Music lovers can look forward to the spectacular performances by famous K-POP artists and Asian artists. THE BOYZ, STAYC, and NiziU are among the K-pop groups confirmed to perform at the star-studded event.

People in Japan can watch the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through U-Next and CS TBS broadcasting channels. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, can get all the updates through the official social media handles, like YouTube and Facebook.

K-Arena is the world's largest music-exclusive arena, with a seating capacity of over 20,000 people. The venue hosts several live onstage performances by famous K-pop artists and other musical artists. It was opened in September last year. The arena is located nearly 30 minutes away from the center of Tokyo.

Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2024 Winners

Girls' Generation member Yuri and 2PM member Taecyeon will host the annual award ceremony. THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, DAY6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, TWS, SHINee member Taemin, TXT, NCT WISH, and TREASURE will perform at the annual award show. J-pop groups THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Creepy Nuts, JO1, and INI have also confirmed their presence at the award show.

