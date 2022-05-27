The Asia Cup 2022 hockey tournament has entered its final stage and the contest will now be limited to the top four teams -- India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia â€“ for the coveted trophy. India will take on Japan in the second match in the Round of Super 4s on Saturday, while Malaysia will face South Korea in the first match on the same day.

India has already faced a drubbing at the hands of the mighty Japanese in the league stage and will try to reverse the result this time around, while Japan will try to maintain the pressure on the defending champions. Here's how to watch the big-ticket match between the two Asian hockey superpowers.

Big-Ticket Match

India has already earned a World Cup berth, having qualified for the Round of Super 4s, but the Men in Blue can't be complacent given that a lot is at stake after having lost their Pool A league match to Japan.

Japan, on the other hand, will go into the match with a lot of confidence after handing India a 2-1 defeat earlier this week. Moreover, Japan goes into the Super 4 stage as pool toppers, having beaten India, Pakistan and Indonesia quite comfortably.

India so far has maintained a low profile in this year's tournament. Rupinder Pal Singh's men managed a draw in their first game against Pakistan, while they lost to Japan in their second match. However, they rose like the proverbial phoenix from the ashes in their last Pool A league match against Indonesia and gave Indonesia a 16-0 drubbing.

India was required to win by a margin of at least 15 goals in their last match to make it to the Super 4s, as both India and Pakistan had 4 points. However, with this win, India moved into the Super 4s on a (+1) goal difference, while Pakistan got eliminated.

The Men in Blue are now on a high and will try to change their fortunes against Japan but the contest won't be an easy one given that the Japanese are still undefeated in the tournament.

Where and When

The India vs Japan Super 4 Asia Cup hockey 2022 will be played on Saturday (May 27) at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch

The India vs Japan Super 4 Asia Cup hockey 2022 match will be telecast live on a number of television channels such as Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to Watch Online

Those who want to watch the match online can log on to Disney+ Hotstar. The match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 5:00 PM IST.