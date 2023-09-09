Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Testifiy to Danny Masterson's 'Innate Goodness' in a Letter to Judge

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, former co-stars of Danny Masterson on That '70s Show, penned heartfelt letters to the judge ahead of Danny's sentencing for the rape of two women. The letters, part of a collection submitted to the judge, painted a different picture of Danny Masterson than the one presented during his trial.

In his letter, Ashton Kutcher shared his long-standing friendship with Danny, dating back to 1998 when they first met. He described Danny as a dedicated co-worker and a source of inspiration, labeling him a "role model" in his life for the past 25 years.

Ashton praised Danny's honesty and his ability to confront life's challenges head-on, emphasizing the importance of their enduring friendship. Despite Danny's guilty verdict, Ashton urged the judge to consider his character reference, asserting that he didn't believe Danny posed an ongoing threat to society. Ashton also expressed concern for Danny's daughter, arguing that growing up without a present father would constitute an additional injustice.

Mila Kunis echoed Ashton's sentiments, highlighting Danny's "innate goodness and genuine nature." She characterized him as an exceptional friend, confidant, and a significant figure in her life, akin to an older brother who provided valuable guidance. Mila credited Danny with contributing to her personal and professional growth through his caring demeanor and mentorship.

Danny Masterson's legal troubles culminated in a 30-year prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting two victims at his Los Angeles residence two decades earlier. He had previously co-starred with Ashton Kutcher in "That '70s Show" and later in "The Ranch" on Netflix, but his career took a nosedive in 2017 when he was fired following multiple rape allegations. Danny's conviction on two counts of rape came after a retrial, as the initial trial on three counts resulted in a deadlock.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down a sentence of 15 years to life for each count, to be served consecutively, effectively meaning Danny would be 77 years old before he could apply for parole. Additionally, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison. Danny Masterson, who is married to actress Bijou Phillips and has a nine-year-old daughter, now faces a lengthy period behind bars as he serves his sentence.