Ashli Babbitt Branded 'Domestic Terrorist' by Netizens After Trump Says She Was 'Murdered'

Ashli Babbitt, a staunch Trump supporter, was dubbed a 'domestic terrorist' by angry netizens after former President Donald Trump portrayed the cop, who shot her, as a 'murderer'. The identity of the cop has not been revealed by the authorities, even as Trump claims to be aware.

The video that emerged soon after Babbitt's death shows the horrifying moment Babbit is shot through one of the broken window frames in the Capitol after which she collapses on the ground. Babbit, who was a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot in the chest after chaos broke out when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol breaching security parameters. She died hours later.

Trump Calls For Justice

The controversy surrounding Babbitt reemerged after Trump issued a statement portraying Babbitt as a 'martyr'.

"I spoke to the wonderful mother and husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should have never pulled the trigger of his gun," Trump said. "We know who he is. If this happened to the 'other side,' there would be riots all over America, and yet there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side. The Radical Left haters cannot be allowed to get away with this. There must be justice!" he added.

It isn't the first time that the former president has stirred a controversy surrounding the cop who shot Babbitt during the Capitol riots. During a telephonic interview with Fox News in July, Trump called Babbitt a "wonderful woman, young woman, who went to peaceful protest."

"Who shot Ashli Babbit? Why are they keeping that secret?" he had said. "I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official â€“ a Democrat â€“ and we'll see. It's gonna come out."

Social Media Lashes Out at Trump

Soon after Trump's statement went viral on social media, furious netizens called Babbitt a domestic terrorist and blamed Trump for her death.

"Ashli Babbit had no business at the State Capitol, she was a party to the insurrection, and was breaking the law, she was breaking into the senate when she was shot, may God have mercy on her soul. All this on Trump's request. The family should sue Trump," tweeted a user.

"Ashli Babbit was a radicalized Trump-driven terrorist! She had murder in mind as she led a violent mob to break down doors and enter the Capitol in search of Mike Pence, planning to hang him from the gallows constructed by the bloodthirsty mob. SHE'S NOT A HERO! SUE TRUMP!!!" wrote another.

"Ashli Babbit was a domestic terrorist and trump met with her mother , if any other president or former President had met with the mother of a jihadist terrorist how would we have reacted and how is this any different!" opined another user.

"Donald Trump is the reason Ashli Babbit is dead. And the fact that he would write a statement like this is a remarkable demonstration of his sociopathy," read a tweet.