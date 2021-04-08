Ashley Tamika Greenwade: LA Woman Driver Shouts "Anybody Want To Die Now?" Opens Fire at Busy Intersection

A woman driver threatened to kill people and fired shots during rush hour at the busy intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Olympia Boulevard on late Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, who was later arrested by the cops, has been identified as 34-year-old Ashley Tamika Greenwade by the Sheriff's office.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers received multiple radio calls regarding an unidentified woman driver firing shots in the air. Greenwade's bail was set at $35,000.

Woman Fires Shots Through Vehicle's Sunroof

In the video accessed by TMZ, a woman driver is seen sitting impatiently inside her vehicle at a stop sign. Suddenly she is seen yelling at someone as she loads her gun while sitting inside her white colored vehicle. The incident occurred at 5.30 pm.

After loading her gun, the woman points it towards someone and yells, "Anybody want to die now? Anybody?" The video then shows the woman pointing the gun through her vehicle's sunroof and firing a shot. Not done with her rant she continues to yell, "Move, Move, Move," as she appears to point the gun at multiple cars passing in front of her

Moments later a police car is seen arriving at the scene. However, the woman is seen speeding off after the arrival of the cops at the spot.

LASD Says Woman Fired Five Shots

Fox 11 reported that the LASD deputies finally arrested the woman for felony negligent discharge of a firearm. The woman, identified as Ashley Tamika Greenwade by the sheriff's office had fired as many as 5 shots, reported the outlet. The woman also allegedly told authorities she was Dr. Dre's daughter, which was not confirmed.

Speaking to the outlet, Sarah Kurtz, whose neighbor recorded the video , said that she was in the kitchen at the time of the incident. "Just heard 'pop-pop-pop-pop!'" Kurtz told the outlet.

"I do see people with their kids around here. People with their strollers," Suzanne Nichols, who lives in the area, spoke to the outlet while expressing her shock.

The incident also drew reactions on social media, with one user tweeting, "I bet you this woman is a Trump supporter and she lives in LA." Another added, "These gun nuts are Crazy!"