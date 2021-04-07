New Video Shows Noah Green Buying Lethal, Expensive Knife Before Capitol Attack

Noah Green, the main suspect in the fatal attack on two Capitol police officers, was caught on camera purchasing the knife used in the crime, shortly before the incident. Green, a devotee of Nation of Islam, was shot dead by the cops as he tried to flee after injuring a cop and killing another.

In the incident which took place last week, the 25-year-old attacked and killed US Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans and injured another officer after he rammed his car into a security barrier at the US Capitol. Moments later, Green got out of the car with a knife in his hand, ran toward other officers and ignored their commands. Officers opened fire and killed him.

FBI Visited Store During Investigation

In a new video which surfaced, Green is seen purchasing the knife, used in the attack, from a cutlery store. According to Fox 2, the video was obtained from District Cutlery.

Speaking to the outlet, the owner of the Union Market shop said that Green paid $300 for the carving knife after shopping for around 20 minutes. The owner said that he came to know about Green's purchase from the store only after FBI revealed it to him.

TMZ claimed that Green was spotted in the store 90 minutes before he reported slammed his car into the security barricade. It was a Kurosaki Shizuku Sujihiki 270mm SG2 knife, which sells for around $300, the outlet reported further.

Green Was a Follower of Louis Farrakhan

Green describes himself as a "Follower of Farrakhan" on his social media pages, in reference to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Green's attack did not "appear to be terrorism-related."

According to a report in the New York Post after reviewing his Facebook page, Green seemed to have come on hard before his account was taken down. "I was on the right track and everything I had planned was coming into existence. It required long hours, lots of studying, and exercise to keep me balanced while experiencing an array of concerning symptoms along the path (I believe to be side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly)," he wrote on March 17, signing the message Brother Noah X.

"However, the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things," he continued.

He credited the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, with saving him "after the terrible afflictions I have suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America."