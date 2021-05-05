Is Ash Kaashh Dead? Rumors of Instagram Model's Death Emerge After Her Instagram Page is Memorialized

There were rumors swirling on social media that Popular influencer Ash Kaashh aka Ashaley, who has millions of followers on Instagram, had died after her Instagram page was memorialized.

Ash, who shot to fame with her hot, racy photos in sexy lingerie, is also a nail artist based out of Chicago, Illinois, and the owner of Heaven Sent Nails. The 23-year-old Internet celebrity is also a model wite 1.6 million followers on Instagram and also has a huge fan following on TikTok as well as on OnlyFans.

Is Ashaley Dead?



The rumors of her death stemmed from an image that stared circulating on Twitter showing Ashaley's Instagram page memorialized with the "Remembering" written next to her name.

In order to get a deceased person's Instagram profile deactivated or memorialized, a friend or a family can report the account to the Facebook-owned company. Once an account is memorialized, Instagram won't let anyone log into the account.

Account Memorialized for 'Endorsement of Child Pornography'

Although there has been no official confirmation or statement from Ashaley or her family members, she did share multiple stories on her official account hours before the rumors of her death started circulating online.

It appears that Ashaley's account was memorialized upon the request of another Instagram user, as pointed out by a Twitter user who shared screenshots of a series of stories posted on the user's profile. In one of the images, the user proclaimed "Ash Kaash is done" while in another a screen grab of the email he received from Facebook confirming that Ashaley's page had been memorialized can be seen.

According to one of the images, the user belonged to a hacker group and had the account memorialized "for the endorsement of child pornography."

However, when we checked, the 23-year-old social media star's Instagram account was no longer memorialized, suggesting that Instagram may have retracted the changes. However, there has been no word from Ashaley, yet.