Artificial Intelligence Meets Blockchain: Solidus AI Tech Wins Investment from 'Bitcoin Man' Herbert Sim

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of humanity since the mid-1980s, with movies like Terminator, planting the seed of AI going sentient with SkyNet. And more recently, the Google engineer who touted that AI became sentient got himself fired. Especially ever since, more and more institutional, venture capital (VC) funds, and even angel investors are investing into the AI industry.

Today here at International Business Times, we received word that one of the notable blockchain industry VC funds 'The Bitcoin Man' has invested a substantial, undisclosed amount into Solidus AI Tech (AI-Tech.io), the company behind the world's first artificial intelligence utility token â€“ AITECH. The founder of the VC, Herbert Sim himself will be joining the company as an advisor too.

Speaking about to IBTimes about the investment and appointment, Solidus AI Tech founder Paul Farhi said: "Herbert Sim will be a great asset to the team. He brings with him an astonishing wealth of knowledge in the crypto space, and he is a true champion of bitcoin and its underlying technology- Blockchain. He's a laser-sharp, pragmatic businessman and visionary who has a deep respect for what we're trying to achieve here at Solidus AI Tech. He's also a philanthropist. And those are just some of the reasons why he is so highly respected in our industry. We're very pleased to have him on board, and I have no doubt he will very soon have a significant impact here."

Speaking about the investment, TheBitcoinMan.com founder Herbert Sim shared with IBTimes: "Solidus AI Tech eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centre and its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform where Governmental Authorities, Megacorps, SMEs, Professionals, Metaverse and Play2Earn projects will be able to purchase Artificial Intelligence services and High-Performance Computing Power seamlessly with the AITECH token, is something that I foresee being widely received. The HPC infrastructure platform will power and address challenges, such as cost, speed, power consumption and security for trending technologies such as the metaverse world, and Play2Earn games. The company is also set to launch its own Meta BattleBots NFT collection (metabattlebots.com) for their currently under development Play2Earn Metaverse game built on Unity's latest Unreal Engine 5 which will be powered by our high-performance computing data centre. An exciting roadmap and journey ahead."

Sim's pedigree is impressive: a public, verified 'blue tick' figure across all major social media platforms â€“ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (by the handle of @HerbertRsim) in the Blockchain industry, Sim was global operations director at HUOBI, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world (in 2018, the company became a publicly listed Hong Kong company) and he was also Chief Marketing Officer of Russian digital asset trading platform - Cryptology. Sim led the business development team at Hong Kong-based Broctagon Fintech Group, which provides end-to-end blockchain solutions (including enterprise protocol development, crypto exchange setup and token listing services), deep institutional liquidity and comprehensive system security testing.

In addition to his numerous philanthropic and professional achievements, Sim has an MBA from the University of Wolverhampton, the UK, and a BA in Mass Communications from Oklahoma City University, USA.