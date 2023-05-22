Arrest Warrant Issued for Indian Man After Video Shows Him Plucking Peacock's Feathers for Instagram Reel, Leading to the Bird's Death

In a shocking incident, a video of a man stripping the feathers of a peacock for an Instagram reel has sparked outrage on social media. A warrant has since been issued for the man's arrest.

The incident took place in the Katni district of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, said local authorities on Sunday, according to the Free Press Journal.

The accused has been identified as Atul. According to the video that has gone viral, the man could be seen holding the peacock down and brutally plucking out the bird's feathers, as a woman watches on. They posted the video along with a song playing in the background. The gruesome act eventually led to the death of the bird, which is considered as the national bird of India.

The video is extremely distressing and graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities Identified the Man from Bike's Registration Number

After the video went viral, netizens alerted authorities who managed to identify the man in the video but were unable to arrest him. Police say that Atul wasn't at home when they went to arrest him. Authorities have asked locals and media to inform them if they come across the accused.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma said, "Based on the number of the bike seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district."

The investigation into the incident is still underway. Peacocks are India's