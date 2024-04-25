Armed Secret Service Agent Protecting Kamala Harris Gets into Wild Fight with Other Agents at Joint Base Andrews Before Gun Is Taken Off Him

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Vice President Kamala Harris got into a massive brawl with several other agents on Monday morning, the agency confirmed. The altercation took place around 9 a.m. near Joint Base Andrews, located on the outskirts of Washington DC, before Harris arrived at the scene.

Sources said that the special agent in charge and a detail shift supervisor tried to de-escalate the situation when the agent, who has not been identified, started exhibiting aggressive behavior. However, the agent in question allegedly tackled the Senior Agent in Charge of the security detail and proceeded to physically assault him, making the situation worse and out of control.

Harris' Brawling Agent

Although the agent was armed, he reportedly kept the weapon holstered throughout the altercation until his colleagues disarmed him. The Secret Service later confirmed that an agent on the vice president's detail began "displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing."

The Secret Service also said that the agent involved, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immediately "removed from their assignment" following the incident.

"A US Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President's departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, told The New York Post.

According to the Secret Service, Harris was at her home at the Naval Observatory when the incident took place. They also said that her travel plans remained unaffected by the altercation.

'The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously. As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details,' Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Major Chaos Avoided

Medical personnel were called to the scene, according to Guglielmi. The agent involved had been present at Joint Base Andrews to support Harris' planned departure. However, the altercation did not cause any delays to her travel plans.

Guglielmi said that because it was a "medical matter," the department would not disclose further details.

Harris proceeded with her travel schedule and went to New York City for a scheduled interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

According to RealClearPolitics, the agent in question exhibited "erratic behavior" upon arrival and subsequently engaged in physical violence, ultimately overpowering the special agent in charge of the vice president's security detail and assaulting him.

Following the incident, the agent was reportedly restrained and received medical attention.

RealClearPolitics reported that following the altercation, many questioned the hiring process for the agent involved, including any evaluations of their background. The report also suggested that there had been ongoing concerns about the agent's behavior prior to the incident on Monday.

According to Guglielmi, Harris was informed about the situation.