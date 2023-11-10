Arkansas Woman Avoids Jail After Admitting to Having Sex with 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos

A Rogers, Arkansas woman was sentenced to six years of state-supervised probation after admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Stephanie Neipling, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault. The plea was under an agreement Adam Rose, Neipling's attorney, reached with Jackson Hannah, deputy prosecutor.

Neipling Accused of Engaging in Oral Sex, Intercourse with Victim

Neipling was arrested on July 13 after the teen victim was interviewed at the Benton County Children and Family Advocacy Center, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police were tipped off about the alleged sexual assault via hotline.

The boy said he was at residence in Rogers on July 8 where Neipling was also present. The boy said he and Neipling were sitting next to each other on a couch and they engaged in sexual conduct. The boy then left the residence, according to the affidavit.

The boy said later that evening, Neipling sent him a message via Snapchat stating he could come next door to her friend's apartment because Neipling was alone. The boy said he went to the apartment and the two engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

Neipling Also Sent Victim Nude Photos of Herself, Text Messages

The boy said the next day, Neipling sent him nude photos of herself and messages sexual in nature, the affidavit states.

A Rogers detective interviewed Neipling, who initially denied the allegations made against her but later admitted to having sex with the boy, according to the affidavit. She also admitted to later sending the boy nude pictures of her breast, the affidavit states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Neipling's guilty plea. She was sentenced to 116 days in the Benton County Jail, but received credit for the 116 days she's served in the jail since her arrest.

Neipling will be required to register as a sex offender and comply with any requirements.The judge ordered Neipling not to have any contact with the victim. Neipling is also prohibited from having any contact with any minors except her family members.

Neipling had been employed as associate director of external relations for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. She was fired from that job after her arrest.