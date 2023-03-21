Arkansas Teacher Arrested After Exchanging Nude Photos with Student, Spending Night with Teen at Her Home

A Mulberry high school teacher was arrested and is facing multiple charges after she allegedly exchanged nude photos with a minor student.

Hiedi Leeann Oliver, 41, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, as reported by KNWA.

Student Admitted to Discussing Plans to Have Intercourse with Teacher



According to a probable cause affidavit, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office investigated a report made on March 16 involving a 17-year-old male and an educator at Mulberry High School. The victim was interviewed and he said that he said that he and the suspect had exchanged nude photos. He added that he had spent a night at her home in January.

He did not say that there was any sexual contact, but he told investigators that they had discussed meeting up with each other to have intercourse at a later date.

Oliver Confessed to Exchanging Nude Photos, Having Sexual Conversations with Student

Oliver, who was interviewed at the sheriff's office, admitted that she had received "at least two pictures" of a graphic nature from the minor victim. She also said that he stayed over at her house, and that they had a conversation of "a sexual manner." She also confirmed that she had sent him sexual pictures of herself.

The teacher gave investigators permission to look at her phone, and they informed her that they had a warrant for it. The interview was concluded and Oliver was handcuffed and arrested at approximately 5 p.m. on March 16.

The Mulberry/Pleasant View Bi-County School website directory lists Oliver as a "Virtual Arkansas Facilitator." She was booked into the Crawford County jail and released on a $100,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for March 29.