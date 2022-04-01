Arkansas School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student, Giving Her Medication to Avoid Pregnancy

An Arkansas high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting one of his pupils.

Edward Jasiel Hernandez, 25, who taught astronomy at the Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, was taken into custody on four counts of sexual assault for alleged misconduct with a 15-year-old girl. The encounters allegedly occurred in Hernandez's car and in the classroom where he taught, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On February 26, 2022, the girl's parents reported the alleged sexual abuse to police. Upon receiving information about the alleged encounters, the Arkansas High School principal confronted Hernandez and told him that he would be placed on leave pending investigation but immediately after, the astronomy teacher resigned.

Hernandez Bought Her Vapes and Alcohol, Smoked Marijuana with Her

Hernandez allegedly have the girlhis personal phone number before the two began meeting to drive around in his car some evenings. He allegedly bought the girl vapes and alcohol and smoked marijuana with her, as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.

Hernandez allegedly met the girl Dec. 31 near a home where the girl was staying with a relative in Texarkana. He allegedly had sex with her in his car. The girl allegedly told a forensic interviewer that she was looking for approval and affection and that Hernandez was "there and ready."

Hernandez allegedly gave the girl Plan B medication after the Dec. 31 encounter to avoid a pregnancy and allegedly supplied her with Plan B after the sexual abuse.

Hernandez Turned Off the Lights After the Student Entered the Classroom

Classroom video surveillance allegedly showed the student enter Hernandez's classroom on different dates in early February. After the student entered, Hernandez turned off the lights until just before the student left.

Evidence was collected by crime scene technicians from the classroom Hernandez used. Evidence collected from the girl's phone allegedly includes sexually graphic text messages sent to her by Hernandez.

Hernandez faces six to 30 years on each count of sexual assault if convicted. He is being held in the Miller County jail. Bail has not been set.