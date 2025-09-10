Arkansas Saleswoman Admits to Airdropping Herself Intimate Videos of Male Customer While Upgrading His Phone

A cellphone saleswoman who was arrested after texting intimate videos of a male customer to herself while servicing his phone appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court/Criminal Division August 25.

As reported by KTLO, Riley Michael Shane Tapp, 22, of Mountain Home pled guilty to unlawful use of a computer. The state dropped three counts of video voyeurism.

As part of her plea deal, Tapp was sentenced to six years-probation under provision of Act 346, the first offender law. If Tapp stays out of trouble during the 72 month probation period, she can apply to have the case sealed.

Tapp was arrested and charged in February this year. According to court documents, the victim went into the store where Tapp was employed to have his phone upgraded. Tapp is identified as the person who attended to him.

After leaving, the victim noticed a sent message on the upgraded phone that he did not recognize. According to the probable cause affidavit, the message contained a sexually explicit video of the victim that was reported to have been on his phone.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the number the victim had seen on his phone belonged to Tapp and an interview was conducted.

Tapp initially told investigators the video had been "air dropped" to her phone accidentally. When told that the video had been sent by text, Tapp was reported to have had no other explanation as to what happened.

A search warrant was executed on Tapp's phone and investigators found two more explicit videos of the victim that had been sent to Tapp's number from the victim's phone. Tapp has been free on $5,000 bond.