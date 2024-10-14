Arkansas Father Arrested for Shooting, Killing Stalker Found in Car with His Missing 14-Year-Old Daughter

An Arkansas father decided to take matters into his own hand, allegedly shooting and killing a man who he found in a vehicle with his missing 14-year-old daughter.

Aaron Spencer, 36, reported his daughter missing on Tuesday, and Lonoke County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to his home.

Spencer Confronted the Man, Fatally Shot Him Afterwards

As deputies were making their way to the residence, they learned that Spencer had found his daughter in a vehicle with a 67-year-old man identified as Michael Fosler. A confrontation ensued between the two men before Spencer allegedly shot and killed Fosler.

Deputies arrested Spencer on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, a Class Y felony. He was booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center before being released the next day after posting bail.

Victim Had a 'No Contact' Order with Spencer's Daughter for Stalking, Raping the Teen

Spencer's wife, Heather, said on Facebook that Fosler had a "no contact order" with her daughter for stalking and raping the 14-year-old over the summer and that she and her husband feared he might kill her. She said that she and her husband were unaware Fosler was again in contact with her child.

"We absolutely called 911 during the entire event," she wrote. "We had no idea this man was in contact with our child again. He was waiting 6-9 felonies for what he did, not 2. He was looking at the rest of his pathetic life in jail, and our daughter was the only witness."

"Some things we will never know, but we know that the police department afforded this predator privacy they did not give our family," she continued. "Including posting our home address. I'm deeply offended by the way this was handled by the county [sheriff's] office."

Sheriff John Staley told USA TODAY Fosler had been arrested by another law enforcement agency in July and booked for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault.

Spencer's Wife Set Up a GoFundMe but Fundraiser Gets Taken Down

The child's mother had set up a GoFundMe to pay for her husband's legal fees, but GoFundMe removed the fundraiser and returned the money to donors. GoFundMe's terms of service prohibit fundraisers from raising money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime.

Because of this, the woman is now accepting money on Venmo and Cash App.