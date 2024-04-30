Arizona Toddler Dies After Bounce House Gets Swept Away by Gust of Wind

A 2-year-old boy was killed and another child was injured when a strong gust of wind sent a bounce house they were playing in flying into the neighboring lot, according to police.

Authorities from the Pinal County Sheriff officials say they were called at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on W. Rosemead Drive and N. Bel Air Road outside of Casa Grande, Arizona, according to the police statement detailing the incident, as reported by KPHO.

"That afternoon, several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot," Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. "

A 2-year-old boy, identified on GoFundMe as Bodhi, was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A second child received non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital for care."

The boy, who currently remains unnamed, was transported to a local hospital where he died while the other child was found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family," police said. Police say that the incident appears to be a "tragic accident" but an investigation into what caused it is currently ongoing.

Phoenix Firehouse 25 posted on Instagram saying Bodhi was the son of a firefighter named Karl and his wife, Cristy. Fire officials say Karl works with both Phoenix Firehouse 25 and 40. The couple are expecting a child in May, according to the Instagram post. The GoFundMe, which has been set up to help them with finances, has already surpassed $100K in donations.