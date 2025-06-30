Arizona Fifth Graders Charged in Chilling Plot to Kill Classmate, School and Parents in Shock

In a deeply troubling incident, four students from Legacy Traditional School, Arizona, have been arrested for allegedly planning to murder a fellow fifth grader. The students—two aged 10 and two aged 11—allegedly intended to lure the victim into a school bathroom, stab him, and leave a fake suicide note behind.

Police say the plan was uncovered before it could be carried out. According to investigators, the students had assigned each other roles: one would bring the weapon, another would act as a lookout, a third would write the suicide note, and one would carry out the stabbing. The children even discussed using gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.

The motive appears to stem from personal conflict. One girl involved had reportedly been in a relationship with the victim and became angry after he was unfaithful. The group allegedly spoke openly about the murder plan during lunch, using alarming phrases like "just end him," which were overheard by another student. That student reported the conversation to a parent, who then contacted school officials. Police launched an immediate investigation.

During questioning, some of the accused initially said it was a joke. However, interviews revealed that the group had seriously discussed the plan and were aware of its consequences. One student said she went along with the scheme out of fear of social rejection. Another backed out before any action was taken. The students were charged with threatening behavior and disorderly conduct. They have since been suspended and may face expulsion. They were released into the custody of their parents.

Three of the students and their families reportedly showed remorse. However, one student reportedly laughed during questioning, and her parent expressed little concern, according to police.

Legacy Traditional School released a statement emphasizing its commitment to student safety. The school said the situation was handled promptly and reminded families that threats of any kind are taken seriously. The administration did not release specific details due to student privacy regulations.

The family of the targeted student has called for prosecution, though they have not issued a formal statement. Meanwhile, parents and community members remain shaken, struggling to comprehend how children so young could allegedly hatch such a violent plan.