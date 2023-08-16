Arizona Corrections Officer Who Posted Image Suggesting Death as 'Cure for Pedophilia' Arrested for Molesting Child

A corrections officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex â€“ Safford may soon see the prison bars from the other side after being arrested on child molestation and pornography charges out of Georgia.

Cody Dallas Reed, 24, of Safford, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8, regarding a charge of child molestation and a second charge of transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexual explicit conduct of an adult â€“ both out of Georgia, as reported by local news outlet Gila Herald.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office was given the warrant for Reed's arrest. Deputies went to the prison on Tuesday, took Reed into custody, and booked him into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility. As of Monday, Aug. 14, Reed was being held at the detention facility awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Ironically, Reed once shared a photo on his Facebook profile, suggesting death as the only solution to end pedophilia. The image Reed shared showed two bullets in a magazine with the words "Cure for Pedophilia" written across them.

According to state law, molestation of a child is a Class 2 felony and is classified as a "Dangerous Crime Against Children," punishable by imprisonment of between 10 and 24 years for first time offenders.