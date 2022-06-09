Arisara Karbdecho: Thai Social Media Influencer Dies After Choking on Kebabs and Slipping into a Coma

A Thai social media influencer has died after choking on a kebab following which she slipped into a coma. Arisara Karbdecho, 27, was confirmed dead by family and friends on Monday more than two months after she slipped into a coma after the kebab she was eating got stuck in her throat.

Karbdecho, also known as Alice or Alicebambam, was a Thai influencer who made a name for herself on the internet via cosplaying. She was one of Thailand's most talked-about celebrities, with 1.5 million Instagram followers. She became popular in particular for a photo of her wearing a Pokemon T-shirt that showed off her voluptuous bosom.

Unexpected Death

Alice was a Thai sensation on social media and one of the most prominent influencers. However, in March she all of a sudden went silent on all her social media accounts. This prompted her friends and followers to inquire about her well-being.

It was only then that they found Alice had allegedly choked on some food two months prior while eating. Finally, on Monday, Alice's family said that she died after remaining in a coma for almost three months. Her followers were shocked to receive the news of her death, while her mother said that the family has been left devastated.

Her mother, Supicha, 57, said that her daughter was often busy and had been eating quickly when she choked. That day she was eating kebabs when a piece stuck in her throat. Alice was rushed to the hospital, but doctors said she was "nine minutes late" because her brain had been starved of oxygen.

She was put on life support and remained on it until her death on Monday. Sirikanda Chaiburut, a friend, said her friends and loved ones are "heartbroken."

"We were shocked when the accident happened but we were all praying she would get better. She was so young and beautiful. I'm devastated she has gone forever," she said.

Friend Mourn Death

Alice's close friends and relatives were allowed to pay her one more visit before she was sent away. Her supporters, on the other hand, expressed their sorrow on social media, with many wishing her a safe and pleasant transition to the next world.

Her death has left her family devastated. The model had a combined following of more than two million people on Facebook and Instagram, who conveyed their sorrow and condolences.

"I would like to remind all teenagers to take good care of their health, eat food on time, and get enough rest. If I were with her, this kind of tragedy wouldn't have happened," her grieving mother said.

"And I don't want this kind of thing to happen to anyone or any family again."

One of Alice's close friends posted a series of Facebook posts, grieving her loss. "RIP Arisara Karbdecho, my little angel. When the business is done, I will find you," she promised. "The two of us always took turns to encourage each other. I told you to get up and fight. Did you get up? My dear sister, Alice, I can't stop crying. Why is the sky so mean?"