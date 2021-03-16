Argument Over $1,400 Stimulus Check Leaves 4 Family Members Dead in Indianapolis

A shooting has left four people dead, including a child, apparently over an argument about stimulus money.

The incident took place in Indianapolis on Saturday. According to Fox 59, suspect Malik Halfacre approached Jeanettrius Moore claiming he should get a share of the recent $1,400 stimulus check she received to support her beauty supply shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore has two young daughters and shares the younger one with Halfacre. Moore's cousin, Wendy Johnson, told the local Fox outlet that she overheard Halfacre fighting with her cousin because he "wanted some of Jeanettrius' tax money, stimulus money."

Halfacre Wanted Half of the Stimulus Money

Johnson relayed the conversation between them, which she claims happened a day before the shooting. According to her, Halfacre told Moore "he wanted half of her money."

"She said, 'No, you don't deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don't do anything,'" Johnson recalled. After he insisted, Johnson said Moore relented, offering him $450. "I'll give you 450. Take it or leave it," she told Halfacre but that wasn't enough for him as he vowed to "get that money."

Johnson noted that she was told Halfacre waited outside of Moore's home on Saturday evening, "[Jeanettrius] said he gave her an evil look and walked off," she added. "He came back." When Halfacre returned he reportedly demanded to know where the "money" was before going through Moore's purse. Moments later, police say Halfacre shot and killed four people.

Moore's Daughter, Brother, Cousin and Aunt Killed in Shooting

The deceased were identified as Moore's 7-year-old daughter, Eve, her 23-year-old brother, Daquan, her 44-year-old mother, Tomeeka Brown, and her 35-year-old cousin Anthony Johnson. Moore was also injured in the shooting and her younger daughter was reported missing. Halfacre, an ex-con, fled the scene.

"Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister," said Johnson. "He stood up and said, 'You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.' [Moore] pushed Malik, and Malik pulled out the gun and just started killing everybody."

"He shot Daquan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Auntie Tomeeka said, 'Malik!' and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming."

After the shooting, Johnson said Moore told her that Halfacre returned to the home after putting their younger daughter in a child safety seat and fired more shots.

"He went back in the house, and that's when he shot Anthony again when he was coming down the steps," Johnson said. "When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius' cue to run for her life, and that's what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone's doors."

Several hours after the shooting the couple's missing baby was found, unharmed. Within 24 hours Halfacre was also arrested following a four-hour-long stand off with a SWAT team.