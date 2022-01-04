Argentinian Woman Strips Down to Underwear and Uses Dress as a Facemask at Ice cream Parlor [Video]

After being denied service for not wearing a mask, a woman in Argentina stripped down to her underwear and used her dress as a mask at an ice cream shop. The bizarre incident took place in the city of Godoy Cruzin in the western Argentine province of Mendoza at around 10.40 pm on New Year's Day.

A CCTV inside the shop captured the incident. The footage showed a man entering the store along with his three daughters. The man was clad in a mask and so were his daughters. The woman followed them in her undies, with a dress in her hand, trying to use it as a face mask.

The man and his three daughters, who appeared to be the only customers in the store apart from the woman at the moment, turned around and looked at her several times, in bewilderment.

The woman tried to use her dress as a face mask

The man was allowed to place the order even though he wore the mask below his nose. The woman, however, was told to put on a mask as she repeatedly tried to tie her black dress around her face, covering her nose. According to DailyMail, the woman protested after a while and the man adjusted his mask to avoid being denied service by the staff.

After failing at tying the dress around her nose and repeatedly being denied service, the woman eventually gave up and left the store. According to Cronica, the woman arrived at the store with 10 people. None of them had masks on.

'Don't ask for my face mask...'

"Don't ask for my face mask, I'm putting it on," the woman allegedly told the staffers at the ice cream parlor. According to Cronica, the group of 11 people was eventually able to place their order after someone managed to grab a facemask. The identity of the woman in question or the other ten people is not clear at the moment.