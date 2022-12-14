Argentinian Man Found Dead, Tied to Bed After Meeting 3 Women on Tinder

Police are looking for three women after a 60-year-old man was found dead and tied to his bed.

Daniel Alfredo Rusticane told a friend he had met several women that night on the dating app Tinder and police suspect foul play after his possessions were found missing.

Cause of Death: Heart Attack

Family members have appealed to neighbours for descriptions of the three women who vanished, leaving the man bound and tied to his bed. Rusticane was found face up with his hands and feet bound after apparently suffering a fatal heart attack, as reported by The Mirror.

He is believed to have died during a robbery and the authorities are trying to track down the women he last contacted on the dating app. As the victim's vehicle and mobile phone were missing from his property, the police are treating his death as suspicious.

Rusticane's Car Found Abandoned Near His Home

The police found his stolen Ford Ranger pickup truck abandoned five blocks from his home in Gregorio de LaferrÃ¨re, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Officers are currently analysing a set of fingerprints found on the vehicle's steering wheel - police also reportedly found a knife on the back seat of the vehicle.

Gisela Rusticane, daughter of Daniel, has appealed to neighbours for help in identifying the women who were allegedly with him in the moments leading up to his death.

Sexual Game Before Robbery?

A close friend, who wished to remain anonymous, told the police: "He sent me an audio at night saying he was with two or three women."

The investigation is being supervised by prosecutor Karina Licalzi from La Matanza who does not rule out the possibility of a sexual game taking place prior to the victim being robbed.

However, the authorities are still awaiting the results of a toxicological report to establish whether he had consumed anything that could have triggered the heart attack.

A police spokesperson said: "There is also the possibility that the women tied him up and he died from shock or anxiety. We do not rule out this hypothesis, although we are awaiting the complementary laboratory results to be sure." The investigation is still underway.