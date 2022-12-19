Argentina Fan Risks Arrest After She is Seen on TV Flashing Boobs During Wild Celebrations after Argentina's World Cup Win [WATCH]

An Argentina fan was spotted going topless and flashing her boobs in wild celebrations of Argentina's stunning victory over France at the Qatar World Cup on Sunday night. The fan now risks jail time given Qatar's warning ahead of the Fifa World Cup that spectators could be slapped with huge fines or even put behind bars if they flash their figures in Qatar.

Fans were forewarned that they would need to follow Qatar's strict, traditional customs in the run-up to the tournament. However, this woman seemed to have either forgotten or was too carried away after Gonzalo Montiel scored during the penalty shootout that gave secured the win for Argentina.

Wild in Celebration

As the scenes turned wild after Montiel's penalty kick sealed the World Cup victory for Argentina, cameras panned toward cheering Argentina supporters, and one among them, a blonde supporter, gave the cameras a little more than they had anticipated.

Viewers at home could see the female fan leaping around in the front row while she was not wearing a top. A few brief clips showed the Argentine fan supporting her side after what was undoubtedly the most exciting World Cup final in the competition's history.

However, this fan particularly went so wild in celebrations that she opened her top and flashed her boobs.

The topless fan was trying to hide behind a huge banner when the cameraman sneakily zoomed in on her. The broadcast caught the flag dropping and displayed the soccer supporter's excitement in all its magnificence as she waved her jersey, despite the banner briefly concealing her.

She was thrilled to see her country's team win the World Cup in such an exciting way. The audience witnessed a thrilling game and an even better celebration.

Facing Jailtime

It is not known if the Argentine fan was disciplined after being caught flashing her boobs at the crowd as she now faces jail time. Even though non-Qatari women are not required to don the long, black robe known as the abaya, they are nevertheless required to cover their shoulders, midriffs, and knees with skirts, dresses, or pants.

Additionally, women entering the Arab country are not permitted to display any cleavage or wear attire that is too tight. Fans were forewarned that they would need to follow Qatar's strict, traditional customs in the run-up to the tournament.

The Qatar Tourism Authority stated: "Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

"It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

Also, the frequently glamorous WAGs were advised to wear scarves around the necks in order to conceal their chests.

However, social media has gone wild after spotting the Argentine fan going topless at the end of the match. One fan on social media said: "I spotted her, very brave! she'll be arrested over there if she's not careful..."

"I'd be posting my boobs later to celebrate Messi and Argentina World Cup," another user wrote.

Ivana Knoll, a 26-year-old Croatian model known as the World Cup's "sexiest fan," disobeyed the strict dress code laws of the Muslim country by donning a variety of provocative costumes, including swimsuits, while adamantly claiming she doesn't fear arrest.

Argentina defeated France on Sunday night in an outstanding soccer match that displayed Argentina's dexterity and unstoppable abilities.

In addition to kissing the prized golden trophy, top player Lionel Messi also received a kiss from his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is his most devoted supporter.