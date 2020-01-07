After a six-year hiatus, Harman Kardon is back in the headphones business and is making up for lost time by diving headlong into the wireless earbuds segment. The company, a subsidiary of Samsung, is introducing its first-ever truly wireless earbuds to go head-to-head with Apple's AirPods.

Harman Kardon's Fly TWS Vs Apple's AirPods

Whenever someone mentions wireless earphones, the product that immediately comes to mind is the AirPods. It has already been established that Apple dominates the market (Apple sold AirPods worth an estimated $6 billion last year) while all other players are just trying hard to keep up. However, this could all change with the arrival of Harman Kardon's new true wireless earphones.

Battery

Like the Apple AirPods, Harman Kardon's new wireless earbuds, dubbed the Fly TWS, are also accompanied by a charging case that helps you charge while you're on the go. The battery life of up to 5 hours (same as Apple's AirPods), can be extended by an additional 10 hours if you combine the prowess of the charging case with the earphones. Apple's AirPods, on the other hand, allow users to enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time when charged multiple times using the case.

Features and Pricing

With the Fly TWS earbuds, you'll get sweat and rain resistance, fast charging, touch control (including voice assistant support) and in-ear detection, which is only available on the high-end AirPods Pro. You will be able to purchase the earphones for $150 while the Apple AirPods retail for an additional $9 in the market.

Harman Kardon Headphones

Apart from the Fly TWS, the company also announced a pair of over-ear headphones with noise-cancelling, dubbed the Fly ANC. They feature large 40mm drivers for wonderful sound, 30 hours of playback with noise cancelling and up to 35 hours if the feature is turned off, which is quite impressive for a reasonable $250 price tag.

The company hasn't revealed a specific release date but the headphones are expected to launch this winter. So you're going to have to be a little patient if you want to get your hands on one of these.

Do you think the Fly TWS and Fly ANC will be able to compete with the likes of AirPods? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.