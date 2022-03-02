Are Russian Porn Stars Banned from OnlyFans? Adult Site Blocks Russian Creators Amidst Ukraine War

Amidst multiple financial sanctions and the boycott of Russia from various platforms including the Eurovision Song Contest, FIFA, among others, OnlyFans banned Russian pornstars in support of Ukraine. The subscription-based adult entertainment site, OnlyFans blocked Russian adult entertainers to access the site.

Several Russian adult content creators spoke about the same on Sunday claiming that they were not able to share new videos or even access money earned via their OnlyFans account. "I don't have money to live. Many models [are] faced with this, nobody thought it could happen," a user named Bunnie Mommy told Rolling Stones. The X-rated model noted she lost over $8000 because of the ban.

Another Russian OnlyFans star with the username @kitty told DailyBeast that she doesn't have funds currently for food or rent. "I have taken part in several protests since I moved to Moscow when I was 18. We are not Putin! All my prayers for peace and the Ukraine people," she said.

'Blocking Bank Accounts of Peaceful Russian People Won't Help Ukraine'

The site OnlyFans told DailyBeast in a statement that while Russian content creators are not by any means responsible for the bloodshed, due to 'worldwide financial restrictions' there are very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus. 'As a result, payments have been limited.'

Model Bunny Mommy also supported the view that it was not fair to penalize Russian creators because of a war they don't even support. "Blocking bank accounts of peaceful Russian people, blocking working pages and freezing income won't help Ukraine," she said, adding that they all wish for a 'peaceful sky under Ukraine.'

Another user with the account name @SixSexPlanes also agreed.

Accounts were Restored Shortly

The company further noted that new subscriptions will not be entertained and old ones will not be renewed once they expire until the economic sanctions are lifted from Russia.

On Monday, however, OnlyFans told Daily Star that they had been able to 'restore account activity for creators in all countries' after facing financial restrictions. "Their accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them," the statement further added.

The company assured that they're not planning to suspend any creator's account or block their access to payments based on their location.