Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hypocrites Who Plundered Prince Charles' Wealth?

A furious friend of Prince Charles left no holds barred slamming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that saw the couple allege the Royal family was racist and declined to give Archie the title of a Prince due to his skin color. They also said the Buckingham Palace refused help after Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts and Prince Charles stopped taking their calls and cut them off financially.

The revelations was the biggest scandal that rocked the royal family in modern history as Harry told Oprah in the interview, that his family literally cut him off financially. However, an unnamed close friend of Prince Charles unloaded on Harry saying Prince Charles was ''fed up'' with Prince Harry's calls asking for money.

The friend told Telegraph: ''Charles was fed up with the constant calls from Harry for more money." He continued saying Prince Charles did everything in his capacity to help Meghan and Harry feel comfortable with their new life that includes refurbishing Frogmore Cottage (the couple's Windsor home) and supported them financially at every uptick.

"He (Prince Charles) ploughed a lot into the wedding and the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage and did his utmost to make them feel financially supported but when they said they were upping sticks, they asked for even more," Charles' friend told the Telegraph.

The friend revealed that Charles stopped receiving Harry's calls simply because he didn't want to end up being the couple's cash dispenser and has every right in doing so. "If he was less inclined to take calls, it might be because he didn't want to be treated like a cash dispenser,'' and continued: ''I think a lot of parents will be able to identify with that."

It is believed that Prince Harry inherited anywhere between $14 to $19 million from Princess Diana. The Times also reported that his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, left him with $5.8 million after her death in 2002. Prior to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles had supported the couple with about $5 million annually, according to the Duchy of Cornwall's most recent accounts.