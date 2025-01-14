Are Los Angeles Firefighters Using 'Women's Handbags' to Put Out Fires? Wild Conspiracy Theory Floats Online as LAFD Is Forced to Explain

As Los Angeles firefighters continue with their battle to contain deadly wildfires, authorities have had to address bizarre conspiracy theories, including a claim that fire crews were using "women's handbags" to fight the flames. Disgraced Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made the claim on Thursday while sharing footage of firefighters carrying water-filled bags.

He alleged that the department resorted to using "women's handbags" because it had sent essential supplies to Ukraine. However, LAFD Chief Erik Scott, serving as a public information officer, clarified to The Wall Street Journal that the so-called handbags were actually standard canvas bags commonly used by fire departments, which are being used this time also.

Not Really a Woman's Handbag

These bags are designed to quickly put out smaller fires and are often more practical than setting up hoses. Other rumors circulating online include an AI-generated image showing the Hollywood sign engulfed in flames—though sharp-eyed users pointed out the sign misspelled the city's name by adding an extra "L."

As the misinformation spread, LAFD Chief Erik Scott addressed the false claims on X late Friday night.

Among them was a rumor that the Los Angeles Fire Department was so under-resourced that it was enlisting members of the public to help fight the fires, which Scott dismissed as "baseless."

"We don't want all of that noise getting to the public," Scott said. "We want to get them signal that is going to help them evacuate and potentially save lives."

However, Scott suggested that he preferred not to devote all his time to debunking unfounded theories.

"We're trying to battle the most devastating natural disaster in Los Angeles history," he told the Journal.

"It takes people and time to track down and debunk social media rumors and it takes us away from doing more important things," Scott lamented, as the three wildfires destroyed an estimated 40,300 acres and 12,300 homes and structures.

Fight to Contain Fire Continues

The wildfires have displaced 180,000 residents and caused an estimated $135 billion in damages, making them potentially more destructive than any hurricane in U.S. history, apart from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to the BBC.

A key challenge is the confusion that often arises during wildfires. This can include exaggerated reports of a fire's size at night, when visibility is limited, or the circulation of incorrect evacuation orders, explained John Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

Miller noted that much of this confusion originates from people listening to police scanners and only catching fragmented information.

"If you're at home listening on the radio, you're going to take that as gospel," Miller explained.

Some prominent figures have also contributed to the spread of rumors, including President-elect Donald Trump. On Truth Social, he alleged that California Governor Gavin Newsom declined to sign a "water restoration declaration" that could have increased water availability in the Los Angeles area.

The claim was subsequently amplified by X CEO Elon Musk, who shared it with his 212 million followers.

Governor Newsom was then compelled to address the allegations. A spokesperson responded, stating, "There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction.

"The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need."