This year, August, an excavation team discovered a huge chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza also known as the Pyramid of Khufu, who was the pharaoh of the Fourth Dynasty and ruled from 2589 BC to 2566 BC. Dr Zahi Hawass, a world-renowned archaeologist believe that the missing remains of Khufu could actually be hidden in this void, as earlier researchers discovered nothing more than an empty sarcophagus from the pyramid.

It should be noted that through a new initiative, called the Scan Pyramids project, contributors from universities, companies and the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities are trying to find the answers for the mysteries. With the help of imaging, radiography and 3D reconstruction the team is currently gathering data from Khufu's tomb as well as other two pyramids.

Thanks to the new project, after the second chamber was discovered, archaeologists are hoping for new discoveries. Dr Hawass stated that the ScanPyramid project in 2017 had given some information about a first void, which is situated behind the entrance of the Giza pyramid and was made to make the descending corridor. But now further research is showing more evidence related to a second void about the gallery that is almost 30 meters long.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Dr Hawass said, "We asked them to give us more specific data about this void so we can know more about what this space was used for." In further addition, he said that the construction of this pyramid suggests that there are lots of voids hidden inside the pyramid and he believes that one of these voids must have contained the long lost body of the ancient Pharaoh Khufu.

"For now though I'm working the Valley of the Kings, where I'm hoping to discover the tomb of Nefertiti and many more in the East Valley and also all the Queens of the 18th Dynasty, sons and daughters of the Kings," he said adding that the pharaoh family was buddied in the valley but the exact location is a mystery.

Scientists and archaeologists are searching for Khufu's mummy within the Great Pyramid since the 19th century, but so far failing to find one. One of the researchers was so desperate that he used gunpowder explosions to try to expose hidden tombs and chambers.

It should be mentioned that Dr Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's Minister for Antiquities said they are currently working with archaeologists from all around the world to solve this mystery. He hopes that soon they will have an answer for whether Khufu's body is hidden inside the pyramid or not.